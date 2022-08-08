Wondershare Filmora: the best YouTube video editor, here's why

Wondershare Filmora is the best YouTube video editor, making it super easy to edit videos for YouTube in a handy software package.

If you are starting out on YouTube and need some new video editing software, Wondershare Filmora is a very user friendly, and easy-to-use video editor.

VIEW GALLERY - 12 IMAGES

In a world dominated by expensive professional editing suites, Wondershare is here with Filmora with an intuitive interface, a huge library of resources to choose from: lots of video effects with FilmStock + FX plug-ins (OpenFX), Boris FX, NewBlue, and Titles inside of Filmora that allow for more professional YouTube videos.

Wondershare Filmora video editor ushers in creating videos with ease, with some awesome built-in editing features that allow you to make a video with some rather easy steps. There are over 200 "Instant Mode" and preset templates, which let you create a video without all of the professional editing skills required with other software.

And when we say ease, we really mean it: Wondershare Filmora and its "Instant Mode" will create a video for you all on its own, with absolutely no editing skills required by you... that's how easy Filmora can be to use. This is why Wondershare Filmora is the best video editor for YouTube.

There's access to over 10 billion stock media: built-in free stock photos, images, stickers, GIFs, and videos for you to use in your videos. Wondershare Filmora also has Plugins Effects with Filmstock, AI Portrait, Boris FX, and NewBlue FX at your video editing fingertips. Filmora lets you import and manage your clips with ease, where you can drag and drop them into your timeline, trip, split and resize clips as you require.

For the more advanced features, you'll have the ability to make your videos even better... with Filmora keyframing bringing in "dynamism and energy" to your videos with smooth animated effects. There's a bunch of tools here with keyframing: motion tracking, speed ramping, split screen, green screen, and mask and blend.

Wondershare Filmora is also powerful in the audio department, where editing audio inside of Filmora with an audio visualizer (which is actually really cool), Auto Beat Sync which matches the footage with music... making it far easier to sync your footage with music.

Filmora also has auto synchronization for audio, which effortlessly matches your audio with video, which results in clearer audio. We've also got Audio Ducking, which Filmora lets you quickly fade your music out so the dialogue (you know, the speaking parts) are standing out, while Silence Detection will find the silent parts of your video, cutting them out one at a time which saves you oodles of time in the end.

Filmora Advanced Editing Functions: Add More Possibilities to Your Video

Keyframing : Filmora keyframing can bring dynamism and energy to your video with smooth animated effects.

Motion Tracking : Level up your editing with intuitive object tracking that's available to everyone.

Speed Ramping : Adjust your video's speed with better control of your keyframes to create unique cinematic effects.

Split Screen : Multiply your fun with multiple screens for a unique way to tell your story.

Green Screen : Level up your editing with intuitive object tracking that's accessible to everyone.

Mask and Blend: Filmora masking and blending are easy-to-use and filled with resourceful modes.

If that wasn't enough, Wondershare also provides some rather awesome add-on features like Speech to Text, Text to Speech, and Wondershare Drive. Starting with Speech to Text which is rather obvious: saving you the laborious task of converting your voice to subtitles is all done in a single click. Text to speech... well, you get that, while Wondershare Drive lets you upload and share your project documents, project templates, and exported videos.

Wondershare really, truly has wonderful pricing on its Filmora video editor software... where the annual plan costs just $49.99 and can be renewed (or cancelled) at any time. You can also get yourself the Effects & Plug-ins add-on for FREE for 7 days, which is then auto-renewed every month at $20.99 per month (43% off) and can be cancelled at any time also.

Wondershare Filmora is a powerhouse video editor that has features that will keep even professionals happy, without breaking the bank for the individual at $50 per year.