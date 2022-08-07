All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: be quiet! Pure Base 500 FX, Pure Loop 2 FX, and merch! 🔥

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 27: all-in-one PC, 100Hz display, Intel Arc A370M

Lenovo's new Xiaoxin Pro 27 AIO PC: Intel 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPU + Arc A370M GPU + 1440p 100Hz display, plays games too.

@anthony256
Published Aug 7, 2022 11:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Lenovo has just announced the world's first all-in-one PC that uses an Intel Arc GPU, with the introduction of the Xiaoxin Pro 27.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 27: all-in-one PC, 100Hz display, Intel Arc A370M 04 | TweakTown.com

The new Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 27 is an all-in-one (AIO) PC that packs Intel's latest 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU as well as an Intel Arc A-Series GPU in the form of the Arc A370M. Lenovo is making a 23.8-inch and 27-inch version, both with a native 2560x1440 resolution and smooth 100Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo is also baking in dual 5W speakers from JBL and a 2.5K resolution camera. The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 27 AIO system can be configured with either an Intel Arc A370M graphics card or NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Gaming-wise, Lenovo is saying that its new AIO system can handle something like League of Legends (running at 1440p) at 152FPS, CS:GO (running at 1440p) at 110FPS, and World of Tanks (running at 1080p) at 142FPS.

I wouldn't expect to see Lenovo's new Xiaoxin Pro 27 on shelves anytime soon, but when we do... I'll be keen to see just how it performs, and how consumers react to the new AIO system. Especially given that it has an interesting 1440p @ 100Hz display, and the option of an Intel Arc GPU.

Buy at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 AMD All-in-One Computer (Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$749.99
$749.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/7/2022 at 10:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, ithome.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.