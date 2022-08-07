Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 27: all-in-one PC, 100Hz display, Intel Arc A370M

Lenovo has just announced the world's first all-in-one PC that uses an Intel Arc GPU, with the introduction of the Xiaoxin Pro 27.

The new Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 27 is an all-in-one (AIO) PC that packs Intel's latest 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU as well as an Intel Arc A-Series GPU in the form of the Arc A370M. Lenovo is making a 23.8-inch and 27-inch version, both with a native 2560x1440 resolution and smooth 100Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo is also baking in dual 5W speakers from JBL and a 2.5K resolution camera. The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 27 AIO system can be configured with either an Intel Arc A370M graphics card or NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Gaming-wise, Lenovo is saying that its new AIO system can handle something like League of Legends (running at 1440p) at 152FPS, CS:GO (running at 1440p) at 110FPS, and World of Tanks (running at 1080p) at 142FPS.

I wouldn't expect to see Lenovo's new Xiaoxin Pro 27 on shelves anytime soon, but when we do... I'll be keen to see just how it performs, and how consumers react to the new AIO system. Especially given that it has an interesting 1440p @ 100Hz display, and the option of an Intel Arc GPU.