All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: be quiet! Pure Base 500 FX, Pure Loop 2 FX, and merch! 🔥

Netac SA500 SSD: up to 1TB capacity, 2.5-inch SSD with up to 530MB/sec

Netac's SA500: a new 2.5-inch SSD in 120GB through to 1TB in size with 500MB/sec to 530MB/sec reads, using 3D NAND flash tech.

@anthony256
Published Aug 7, 2022 7:51 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Netac's new 2.5-inch SATA SSD is here with capacities for everyone: between 120GB and 1TB, and speeds of up to 530MB/sec reads.

Netac SA500 SSD: up to 1TB capacity, 2.5-inch SSD with up to 530MB/sec 02 | TweakTown.com

The new Netac SA500 SSD comes in 120GB, 128GB, 240GB, 256GB, 480GB, 960GB, and 1TB capacities... so everyone, absolutely everyone, is covered. Netac is using the SATA 6Gbps standard, but it's backwards compatible, weighs just 46g, and has a 3-year warranty.

Netac is using 3D NAND flash and an "advanced controller" on the SA500 SSD, which the company says is "designed to improve the response speed of notebooks and desktops". There's up to 530MB/sec reads on the 960GB and 1TB models, while the 240/256GB and 480/512GB models have up to 520MB/sec, and the 120/128GB with up to 500MB/sec reads.

  • 3D NAND Flash adopted for larger capacity, durability and excellent performance
  • Advanced N ANDXtend™ ECC and data protection technology enhances the endurance and retention of 3D NAND
  • SLC Caching for optimal sustained performance
  • Supports S.M.A.R.T., TRIM Command, and NCQ
Buy at Amazon

Netac External Solid State Drives 250GB 500MB/S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$37.99
$37.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/7/2022 at 7:51 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.