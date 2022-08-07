Netac SA500 SSD: up to 1TB capacity, 2.5-inch SSD with up to 530MB/sec

Netac's SA500: a new 2.5-inch SSD in 120GB through to 1TB in size with 500MB/sec to 530MB/sec reads, using 3D NAND flash tech.

Netac's new 2.5-inch SATA SSD is here with capacities for everyone: between 120GB and 1TB, and speeds of up to 530MB/sec reads.

The new Netac SA500 SSD comes in 120GB, 128GB, 240GB, 256GB, 480GB, 960GB, and 1TB capacities... so everyone, absolutely everyone, is covered. Netac is using the SATA 6Gbps standard, but it's backwards compatible, weighs just 46g, and has a 3-year warranty.

Netac is using 3D NAND flash and an "advanced controller" on the SA500 SSD, which the company says is "designed to improve the response speed of notebooks and desktops". There's up to 530MB/sec reads on the 960GB and 1TB models, while the 240/256GB and 480/512GB models have up to 520MB/sec, and the 120/128GB with up to 500MB/sec reads.