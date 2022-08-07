All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Watch this new helicopter jetpack combo take to the skies

Australian company CopterPack has revealed its second-generation electric backpack helicopter in flight in a new promo video.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Aug 7, 2022 5:00 AM CDT
Australian company CopterPack has released new footage of its second-generation device in action.

The CopterPack Gen2 is a fully "electric backpack helicopter," sporting two housings on either side of the pilot, each containing a rotor blade, and featuring a "self-leveling autopilot and lightweight, carbon-fiber construction. The company recently completed a test of its latest revision while tethered down, allowing them to evaluate its ability to stabilize during flight and flight dynamics. The first generation was first revealed taking flight in May last year.

Unfortunately, the company's website and social media are scarce with details. No plans have been revealed regarding when it will be available for sale to the general public or anyone else. However, they have made it possible for people to contribute to its development by donating Binance Coin, with the address for its wallet being listed in the description here.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, copterpack.com.au, youtube.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription
