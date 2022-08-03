All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PC made up 50% of Capcom's Q1 game sales, or about 5.8 million

PC is very important to Capcom, and the PC platform made up 50% of total game unit sales during its most recent Q1'22 period.

Published Wed, Aug 3 2022 10:22 AM CDT
While consoles typically lead the pack, PC is still very important to publishers like Capcom.

PC is a great platform; it's practically all-digital and it's a great place to rake in cash from older evergreen catalog games. Throw in major discounts during a Steam summer sale event and bam, you typically have a formula for boosted sales.

Apparently that's what happened during Capcom's recent Q1 period. PC made up 50% of unit sales during the quarter. Capcom sold 11.7 million games during Q1'22, so PC games sold roughly 5.85 million.

"The ratio of units sold on the PC during the first quarter was approximately 50%. For the full year we expect this to slightly decrease due to the release of a major new title in the fourth quarter," Capcom corporate told investors during a Q&A session.

Capcom used to disclose PC gaming revenues but has since lumped them together with the digital contents segment earnings.

In other game sales stats, Capcom sold most of its games in overseas territories in Q1, and 85% of Capcom's game sales volume was from catalog titles.

NEWS SOURCE:capcom.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

