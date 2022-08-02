First-ever images of atoms 'swimming' in liquid have been captured
For the first time, single atoms have been imaged moving in liquid using graphene, MoS2, and transmission electron microscopy.
A study on the atoms titled "Tracking single adatoms in liquid in a Transmission Electron Microscope" has been published in the journal Nature.
Researchers from the University of Manchester have stacked two-dimensional materials to create a novel "nano-petri dish," allowing them to observe individual atoms as they move in liquid. The "double graphene liquid cell" contains a 2D layer of molybdenum disulfide (MoS
The new footage from the experiment shows platinum atoms swimming in the liquid surrounding the (MoS
You can read more from the study here.
