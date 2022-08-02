All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac RAM - Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 & Shadow II DDR5-4800 🔥

Earth will be hit by a solar storm that came from a hole in the Sun

Officials have predicted there is a chance that in the coming day/s a solar storm will hit Earth that came from a hole in the Sun.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Aug 2 2022 4:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Earth may soon, or possibly has already, been hit by a solar storm that came from a hole in the surface of the Sun.

Earth will be hit by a solar storm that came from a hole in the Sun 03 | TweakTown.com

Officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have warned that on August 2, there is a chance that Earth will be smacked with a high-speed stream of solar wind that has a chance of causing a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm. The G1-class is the lowest on the 5-point scale, with G5 being the more severe. A storm of such low caliber still has an impact on the planet, with officials' scale indicating it can cause weak or mild degradation of radio communications and GPS signals.

The solar stream of "gaseous material is flowing from a southern hole in the sun's atmosphere," writes spaceweather.com. Notably, the solar material is capable of rushing out of coronal holes, such as the one that recently released this solar stream, at speeds of 1.8 million miles per hour. If lined up with Earth, these particles collide with Earth's magnetic field, compressing it and charging the molecules in the atmosphere. This interaction causes auroras, such as the Northern and Southern lights.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $167.89
CAD $167.89CAD $163.10CAD $163.10
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/2/2022 at 5:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.