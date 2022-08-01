All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA's Webb photographs its first supernova in phenomenal new image

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has already captured what researchers believe to be its very first supernova in a new photo.

Published Mon, Aug 1 2022 2:36 AM CDT
A team of researchers have published a photograph snapped by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, and it's believed to be of a supernova occurring out in deep space.

NASA's Webb photographs its first supernova in phenomenal new image 02 | TweakTown.com
The team of scientists released a group of images that showcase the galaxy SDSS J141930.11+525159.3, and according to reports, the team believes it may have captured Webb's first supernova as the object that was photographed gained in brightness between the several photographs that were taken.

More specifically, the researchers say that objects dimming and brightening are key indicators of a supernova occurring, however, this has yet to be confirmed as more observations are needed. Furthermore, Webb isn't designed to capture supernovas as it's equipped to observe distant planets, scan their atmospheres for signs of life, see far into the early universe, and much more.

As for other Webb-related news, NASA's newest space telescope recently photographed the oldest galaxy ever observed.

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

