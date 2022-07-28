All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to make 'Special Address' at SIGGRAPH on Aug 9

NVIDIA announces SIGGRAPH 2022 'special address' with CEO Jensen Huang on August 9, expect the future of AI to be revealed.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jul 28 2022 7:04 PM CDT
NVNDIA has announced it will be hosting a "Special Address" at SIGGRAPH 2022 in just over a weeks time.

The company announced its special address will give us a glimpse into the future of AI-infused virtual worlds, where NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and other NVIDIA senior leadership will appear for the special address on August 9. The next day, NVIDIA will talk more about the Omniverse, GTC, and more.

On August 9, the "Special Address" from NVIDIA won't see a next-gen GPU revealed like most people expect to see. Rather, we'll see NVIDIA kick off its Special Address between 9AM and 10AM on August 9, while starting at 10AM there's "The Future of Extended Reality: How Immersion Will Change Everything" and after that at 11AM we have "Buidling on NVDiffrec and Instant NeRT for production-ready free-viewpoint video of people and places".

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to make 'Special Address' at SIGGRAPH on Aug 9 02 | TweakTown.com

NVIDIA Special Address at SIGGRAPH 2022

Join NVIDIA's CEO and senior leaders to get a glimpse into the future of AI-infused virtual worlds. Discover the research and technology that power these worlds and how they open new frontiers for artistic expression and creativity or perfectly replicate nature's systems.

The Art of Collaboration: NVIDIA, Omniverse, and GTC

Followed by a live Q&A with NVIDIA design and simulation experts, go behind the scenes of the 2022 Spring GTC and discover how NVIDIA's creative, engineering, and research teams pushed the limits of NVIDIA GPUs, AI, USD, and Omniverse to deliver our most watched GTC ever

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

