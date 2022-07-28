All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
You can now livestream your Nest camera to Chromecast with Google TV

Google is unleashing update, lets Nest camera owners livestream Nest Cam and Doorbell cameras to Chromecast with Google TV.

Published Thu, Jul 28 2022 8:24 PM CDT
If you're a Nest camera owner, then Google's new update is a big one for you in terms of convenience when it comes to checking out your cameras easily.

You can now livestream your Nest camera to Chromecast with Google TV 04 | TweakTown.com

Google is pushing out an update that will let you live stream your Nest Cam and Doorbell devices to Chromecast with Google TV, where once the update is on your device, you'll be able to use your Chromecast Voice Remote or another Assistant-capable device to check out one of your cameras.

You'll be able to say something like "Hey Google, show me the front door camera on my TV" which I must say, is pretty damn awesome. Google says that the update is rolling out "starting this week" so it shouldn't be too far away, and for desktop users we should see the Google Next team unleashing a desktop web portal later this year.

The post in the Google Nest community explained: "Keeping an eye on the activity around your home just got even easier- so easy that you don't have to take your eyes off your TV. Starting this week, you will be able to watch the video feed from all of your Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells using Chromecast with Google TV!"

Google continued: "Starting soon, all Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells will be supported, including our latest devices that were released in 2021: the Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Cam (indoor, wired), Nest Cam with floodlight and Nest Doorbell (battery)".

NEWS SOURCE:9to5google.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

