Falling space junk has a very decent chance of killing someone

The chances of space junk falling and killing someone within the next decade are much higher than one would initially expect.

Published Wed, Jul 27 2022 1:33 AM CDT
There are many ways humans die, and one way that may not necessarily exist now will certainly pose an issue in the future.

The ever-growing problem of space junk will not only present many issues for companies looking to launch satellite, etc, into Earth's orbit, but also for humans on Earth's surface. According to a newly published study as more space junk is gathered in Earth's atmosphere, humans will be at risk of falling space junk being a measured cause of death. Notably, the study predicts that within the next decade, there's a 6-10% chance that someone will die from falling space junk.

Falling space junk isn't something humans have had to worry about until now, but now space has been opened up to the commercial market, which is causing many companies to look at low-Earth orbit as a prospect for business. As a result of this, we can expect more and more satellites (etc) to blast off from Earth's surface, with one example being SpaceX set to send thousands of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit to provide internet connection.

NEWS SOURCE:universetoday.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

