v-color Manta XSky DDR5-6600 CL32 RAM launched, 32GB DDR5 costs $399

The new v-color Manta XSky RGB DDR5 memory, with DDR5-6600 CL32-39-39-102 1.4v using RGB lighting for 32GB DDR5-6600 at $399.

We have some new high-end DDR5 memory unveiled by v-color, with the new v-color Manta XSky RGB DDR5 memory that comes in a 32GB DDR5-6600 CL32 kit for $399.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

v-color's new Manta XSky RGB DDR5 memory comes in a 32GB kit (2 x 16GB) with CL32-39-39-102 timings at 1.4v that use 100% Hynix ICs for excellent overclocking performance. The company has also unveiled its new Advanced OC Smart Sorting System, which is a patented automated sorting system for DDR4 and DDR5 memory ICs.

The patented automated Smart Sorting System accelerates the testing process of memory ICs, with v-color being the only company to automate the testing and sorting of ICs for 30-50% more efficiency and reliability over manual sorting. v-color's impressive Smart Sorting System is configurable to test DDR4 + DDR5 memory ICs, at any speed right up to 6800MHz.

The company explains: "v-color developed the Advanced OC Smart Sorting System by following the Industry 4.0 guidelines of combining IoT and AI technology into its automation process to deliver great results. To assure performance, yield rates, and quality, v-color has developed a patented, two-stage memory overclocking testing method for its Smart Sorting System. The test results are synchronized with cloud servers and HMI (Human Machine Interface) for users to access and monitor remotely".

v-color continues: "The Manta XSky RGB comes in 32GB (2x16GB) modules and offers speeds of up to 6600MHz, 1.4V, with CAS latency of 32. The Manta XSky RGB uses Hynix IC and is paired with an onboard PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) chip and on-die ECC chips for superb performance and stability".

Patented Advanced OC Smart Sorting System for DDR4 & DDR5 ICs

Launches DDR5-6600MHz CL32-39-39-102 1.4v

16 individually addressable LEDs per module

100% SK Hynix ICs

MSRP US$399.99

"The Manta XSky RGB's fast memory module can be achieved through XMP 3.0 by simply applying profiles in the BIOS. Each module is equipped with custom-made stamped heatshields available in black, white, gold, and silver, which efficiently keep the DDR5 ICs at peak performance. In addition, the Manta XSky's diffused RGB includes 16 individually addressable LEDs per module and is compatible with all motherboard lighting software enabling users to create a unified look".