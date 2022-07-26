All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Alzheimer's can now be detected 17 years in advance, before symptoms

German researchers have created a new method to detect biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease in people up to 17 years ahead of time.

Published Tue, Jul 26 2022 8:29 AM CDT
A study on Alzheimer's detection titled "Amyloid-beta misfolding and GFAP predict risk of clinical Alzheimer's disease diagnosis within 17 years" has been published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia.

Researchers from the Ruhr University Bochum in Germany have created a new sensor that can detect early signs of Alzheimer's disease in patients during the 15 to 20-year period before symptoms emerge in cases. An immuno-infrared sensor detects the misfolding of the amyloid-beta protein biomarker, which leads to the accumulation of characteristic "plaques" in the brain.

"Our goal is to determine the risk of developing Alzheimer's dementia at a later stage with a simple blood test even before the toxic plaques can form in the brain, in order to ensure that a therapy can be initiated in time," said Professor Klaus Gerwert, founding director of the Centre for Protein Diagnostics (PRODI) at Ruhr-Universität Bochum.

The researchers analyzed blood plasma samples acquired between 2000 and 2002 from patients between 50 and 75 years old and then frozen as part of a study to find potential Alzheimer's biomarkers. None of the patients had yet been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, though 68 had by the time of their 17-year follow-up. The new test successfully identified the 68 samples corresponding to patients who later developed Alzheimer's with high accuracy.

"We plan to use the misfolding test to establish a screening method for older people and determine their risk of developing Alzheimer's dementia. The vision of our newly founded start-up betaSENSE is that the disease can be stopped in a symptom-free stage before irreversible damage occurs," continued Gerwert.

You can read more from the study here.

NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, news.rub.de, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

