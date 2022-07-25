NVIDIA will be 'Illuminating the Future of Graphics' at SIGGRAPH 2022

Graphics chip maker NVIDIA announced it will be 'Illuminating the Future of Graphics' at the upcoming SIGGRAPH 2022 conference.

Graphics chip and technology company NVIDIA has announced that they will be showcasing their latest innovations, as well as cutting-edge AI and CG in simulation, collaboration, and design at this the SIGGRAPH 2022 conference located this year in Vancouver, Canada. They have titled their weeklong event "Illuminating the Future of Graphics".

Jensen Huan, NVIDIA's CEO, as well as other special presenters will be giving attendees of the NVIDIA Special Address at SIGGRAPH 2022, a glimpse into the future of AI-infused virtual worlds. There are plans to cover the research and technology that power these worlds, and how they open new frontiers for artistic expression and creativity or perfectly replicate nature's systems.

NVIDIA will also be presenting it's latest academic collaborations in graphics research with 17 technical papers. These research papers span advancements in neural content creation tools, display and human perception, the mathematical foundations of computer graphics, and neural rendering. A few of the research papers have already been published for consumption, and are available online through the links below.

"Instant Neural Graphics Primitives with a Multiresolution Hash Encoding" by Thomas Müller, Alex Evans, Christoph Schied, Alexander Keller

"SPAGHETTI: Editing Implicit Shapes Through Part Aware Generation" by Amir Hertz, Or Perel, Raja Giryes, Olga Sorkine-Hornung, Daniel Cohen-O

You can also explore other research papers as they becoming available as well as take a deep dive into their older content here.

This is the first major in-person SIGGRAPH event since 2019, and NVIDIA is finally stepping lightly into the post-pandemic world by having their first "in-person" event with their "Training Labs at SIGGRAPH". Although at the current time NVIDIA will not be having a booth on the expo floor, this is a great first step for them to returning to in-person events. The "Training Labs at SIGGRAPH", is being ran by the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI), and is free to SIGGRAPH attendees.