All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Huge study reveals low serotonin levels aren't the cause of depression

Researchers from the University College London have found 'no convincing evidence' that serotonin abnormalities cause depression.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Jul 22 2022 4:01 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A study on serotonin depression titled "The serotonin theory of depression: a systematic umbrella review of the evidence" has been published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

Huge study reveals low serotonin levels aren't the cause of depression 01 | TweakTown.com

Researchers from the University College London (UCL) have conducted a major review of the studies that have looked at serotonin activity and depression, including previous meta-analyses and reviews, and found no evidence of a link between the two. This suggests that depression is not the result of a chemical imbalance as is often claimed and raises questions about what antidepressants are actually doing.

Most antidepressants are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), designed to raise unusually low serotonin levels. The review looks at various mechanisms tested by many studies, with one approach artificially lowering serotonin levels by depriving individuals of specific amino acids in their diet required to make serotonin, which did not produce depression in hundreds of healthy participants.

"It is always difficult to prove a negative, but I think we can safely say that after a vast amount of research conducted over several decades, there is no convincing evidence that depression is caused by serotonin abnormalities, particularly by lower levels or reduced activity of serotonin," said lead author Professor Joanna Moncrieff, a Professor of Psychiatry at UCL.

"The popularity of the 'chemical imbalance' theory of depression has coincided with a huge increase in the use of antidepressants. Prescriptions for antidepressants have risen dramatically since the 1990s, with one in six adults in England and 2% of teenagers now being prescribed an antidepressant in a given year. Many people take antidepressants because they have been led to believe their depression has a biochemical cause, but this new research suggests this belief is not grounded in evidence," continued Moncrieff.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

Meditations: A New Translation

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.99
$7.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/22/2022 at 1:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:medicalxpress.com, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.