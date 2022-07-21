All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Massive new space telescope has a 300x wider field of view than Hubble

The new Xuntian Space Telescope launching in 2023 has a 2.5-billion-pixel camera that can capture a 300x wider view than Hubble.

Published Thu, Jul 21 2022 9:45 AM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Jul 21 2022 9:56 AM CDT
The new Chinese space telescope is expected to become operational around 2024, joining China's Tiangong space station.

The space observatory is called the Chinese Survey Space Telescope (CSST) and is also known as the Chinese Space Station Telescope, or Xuntian, meaning "survey to heavens." Its mission is planned to last at least ten years, though this could be extended down the line. It will launch at the end of 2023 and join the same orbit as the Tiangong space station while staying a fair distance away from it, though it will be able to dock with the station.

It remains closer to Earth, unlike the new James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), but similar to the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), so it can be serviceable. The bus-sized telescope weighs over 10 tonnes (11 tons) and is as long as a three-story building is tall. The telescope comprises five observation apparatuses, including the wide field of view (FOV) Xuntian camera module. The 2.5-billion-pixel camera has a FOV 300 times greater than that of Hubble but retains a comparable resolution.

"Hubble may see a sheep but the CSST sees thousands, all at the same resolution," said Li Ran, a project scientist of the CSST Scientific Data Reduction System.

"The Xuntian Space Telescope consists of two parts. One is the Xuntian optical facility, and the other is the Xuntian platform. The former is a telescope which has many subsystems," Zhan Hu, principal scientist of Xuntian optical facility and researcher from the National Astronomical Observatories of the CAS, told China Media Group (CMG).

NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, news.cgtn.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

