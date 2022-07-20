All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Minecraft dev Mojang explains why NFTs are bad for gaming

Minecraft developer Mojang is firmly opposed to NFTs, issues statement explaining why they're bad for games like Minecraft.

Published Wed, Jul 20 2022 3:47 PM CDT
Mojang, the developer of one of the most popular video games on the planet, firmly opposes NFTs.

Today Mojang announced new rules for Minecraft. NFTs and blockchain-based content and worlds are not permitted within the game, and the developer is pushing back against the emerging speculative market.

In a succinct quote, the Minecraft dev outlined why NFTs simply have no place in a game like Minecraft where inclusivity and accessibility to in-game content is available for every player.

"Each of these uses of NFTs and other blockchain technologies creates digital ownership based on scarcity and exclusion, which does not align with Minecraft values of creative inclusion and playing together.

"NFTs are not inclusive of all our community and create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots. The speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering, which we think is inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of our players."

An Xbox rep recently said that Microsoft was "aware and looking into NFTs, cryptocurrency and other emerging technologies, but don't yet have anything to share."

NEWS SOURCE:minecraft.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

