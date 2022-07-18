Intel Arc A750 desktop GPU benched: beats NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

Intel GPU marketing introduces the Intel Arc A750 discrete GPU: the new high-end Arc GPU that is faster than the GeForce RTX 3060.

Intel has officially unveiled its upcoming Arc A750 desktop GPU, with the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card being shown off for real this time... kinda.

Ryan Shrout, ex-PC Perspective, now Intel GPU marketing boss, has benchmarked and shown off the Intel Arc A750 graphics card. Inside, there's the Intel ACM-G10 CPU, which Shrout benchmarked in Cyberpunk 2077 at 2560 x 1440 on "High" settings with 60FPS average -- 17% faster than NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060.

Ryan Shrout explained: "Performance results shown here are from a small subset of the games, that work very well with Intel® Arc™ and the Alchemist architecture. I'm not asserting that ALL GAMES will show these results, but it's a view of what Intel Arc A-series cards are capable of with the right software and engineering enablement".

Intel's new Arc A750 discrete GPU was also benchmarked up against F1 2021, Control, Borderlands 3, and Fortnite at 1440p.