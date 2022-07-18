All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: TikTok teen breeds army of 1+ million frogs, officials are alarmed

Intel Arc A750 desktop GPU benched: beats NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

Intel GPU marketing introduces the Intel Arc A750 discrete GPU: the new high-end Arc GPU that is faster than the GeForce RTX 3060.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 18 2022 7:23 PM CDT
Intel has officially unveiled its upcoming Arc A750 desktop GPU, with the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card being shown off for real this time... kinda.

Intel Arc A750 desktop GPU benched: beats NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Ryan Shrout, ex-PC Perspective, now Intel GPU marketing boss, has benchmarked and shown off the Intel Arc A750 graphics card. Inside, there's the Intel ACM-G10 CPU, which Shrout benchmarked in Cyberpunk 2077 at 2560 x 1440 on "High" settings with 60FPS average -- 17% faster than NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060.

Ryan Shrout explained: "Performance results shown here are from a small subset of the games, that work very well with Intel® Arc™ and the Alchemist architecture. I'm not asserting that ALL GAMES will show these results, but it's a view of what Intel Arc A-series cards are capable of with the right software and engineering enablement".

Intel Arc A750 desktop GPU benched: beats NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 01 | TweakTown.com
Intel Arc A750 desktop GPU benched: beats NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 02 | TweakTown.com

Intel's new Arc A750 discrete GPU was also benchmarked up against F1 2021, Control, Borderlands 3, and Fortnite at 1440p.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, game.intel.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

