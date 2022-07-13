All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA's James Webb telescope snaps insane photograph of dying star's

NASA has released a new image snapped by the James Webb Space Telescope, and it shows the last moments before a star's death.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Jul 13 2022 1:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA has released a selection of colored images snapped by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). These images are the first colored images taken by the JWST.

NASA has taken to its blog to showcase a planetary nebula called NGC 3132, which is also called the Southern Ring Nebula, located approximately 2,500 light-years from Earth. NASA explains that the above observations of the nebula have been taken almost face-on to the subject and that if you were to look at the nebula from side-on, it would look like two bowls placed together pointing outwards with their bases touching.

Notably, NGC 3132 consists of two stars that orbit each other very closely. This orbit between the two stellar objects stirs the nebula's dust and gas, causing asymmetrical patterns to be produced. Furthermore, Webb's Mid-infrared camera revealed for the first time that the second star is surrounded by dust, with the brighter star next to it being in the earlier stages of star evolution, hence its difference in color.

For more information on Webb, check out the below links.

NASA's James Webb telescope snaps insane photograph of dying star's 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

NASA Space Shuttle Schematic Layout T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/13/2022 at 1:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.