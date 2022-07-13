All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Earth's population will reach a new milestone this year, says the UN

The United Nation's has given a new estimate for what the world's population will reach before the end of the calendar year.

Published Wed, Jul 13 2022 7:01 AM CDT
A new report from the United Nations has revealed what intergovernmental organization estimates the world population will be before 2022 is finished.

According to the report titled "World Population Prospects", the world's population is expected to reach 8 billion by mid-November, according to the UN's estimations. By 2030 the UN predicts that the planet will hold a total of 8.5 billion people, and by 2050 there will be 9.7 billion people. Notably, the UN predicts the world's population will reach a peak of approximately 10.4 billion people around 2080.

Furthermore, the UN writes that these sharp increases in population will come from less than ten countries, and those countries are; Congo, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Egypt, the Philippines, and Tanzania. Other notable predictions from the report are that there will be as many women in the world as men by 2050, with current metrics indicating that as of 2022, the world's population is about 50.3% male.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, un.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

