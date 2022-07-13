Earth's population will reach a new milestone this year, says the UN

The United Nation's has given a new estimate for what the world's population will reach before the end of the calendar year.

According to the report titled "World Population Prospects", the world's population is expected to reach 8 billion by mid-November, according to the UN's estimations. By 2030 the UN predicts that the planet will hold a total of 8.5 billion people, and by 2050 there will be 9.7 billion people. Notably, the UN predicts the world's population will reach a peak of approximately 10.4 billion people around 2080.

Furthermore, the UN writes that these sharp increases in population will come from less than ten countries, and those countries are; Congo, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Egypt, the Philippines, and Tanzania. Other notable predictions from the report are that there will be as many women in the world as men by 2050, with current metrics indicating that as of 2022, the world's population is about 50.3% male.

