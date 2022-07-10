All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

MIT believes its 'space bubbles' could reverse climate change

The MIT Senseable City Lab's new 'space bubble' climate solution involves blocking solar radiation in space from reaching Earth.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sun, Jul 10 2022 8:37 AM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Jul 10 2022 9:39 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Senseable City Lab (SCL) has unveiled a new concept its calling "space bubbles."

MIT believes its 'space bubbles' could reverse climate change 01 | TweakTown.com

Space bubbles would be a form of geoengineering, also known as climate engineering, but not one that focuses directly on Earth-bound systems that could be manipulated to alter the climate, as these pose "tremendous risks to our living ecosystem." Instead, the SCL has conceived of a space-based solution, noting that if we could deflect 1.8% of solar radiation before it hits Earth, "we could fully reverse today's global warming."

The SCL team has tested thin-film structures in its lab, inspired by the work of Roger Angel, who first proposed using them in outer space. The SCL solution would be manufactured in space, easily deployable, and reversible. The ideal position would be the Lagrangian Point between the Earth and the Sun, known as L1. At this point, the Sun's and the Earth's gravitational influence on an object effectively cancel out, and the object can stay at that same relative position with limited corrections.

"This project is part of a solar-geoengineering approach - a set of technologies aiming to reflect a fraction of sunlight coming to the Earth - to contest climate change. Unlike other Earth-based geoengineering efforts, such as dissolving gases in the stratosphere for increasing its albedo effect, this method would not interfere directly with our biosphere and therefore would pose less risks to alter our already fragile ecosystems," read an MIT press release.

"We believe that advancing feasibility studies of a solar shield to the next level could help us make more informed decisions in the years to come should geoengineering approaches become urgent," said Professor Carlo Ratti of MIT SCL.

You can read more MIT's press release here, and get in touch with the SCL team about the idea here.

Buy at Amazon

Ivysport Hooded Sweatshirt, Unisex, Cotton/Poly Blend, Heritage Logo

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$44.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/10/2022 at 9:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, senseable.mit.edu, dropbox.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.