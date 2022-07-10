All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Anti-satellite laser facility under construction spotted in Russia

The new Kalina laser system for 'electro-optical warfare' appears to be under construction in Russia as revealed by Google Earth.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sun, Jul 10 2022 8:10 AM CDT
Google Earth has revealed the construction of a new system at the Russian Ministry of Defense's Krona space object recognition station.

Anti-satellite laser facility under construction spotted in Russia 02 | TweakTown.com
An extensive investigation published by The Space Review using satellite imagery, as well as Russian financial documents and industrial contracts, uncovered the "strong evidence" for the development of an anti-satellite weapon (ASAT) laser system at the Krona facility. The laser system is called Kalina and will be able to target foreign imaging satellites' optical systems, effectively blinding them as they fly over Russian territory.

The intended purpose of the Kalina system is "electro-optical warfare." It would permanently blind satellites, in contrast to a Russian mobile laser "dazzler" called Peresvet, which temporarily blinds satellites. The Kalina project first began in 2011 but was delayed multiple times. However, it appears to be finally making significant progress.

Documentation also reveals a new telescope built as part of Kalina to help the laser acquire its targets more readily. The telescope allows Kalina to capture detailed images of satellites and aim for their optical systems, aiming which 2012 documents indicate is done manually by an "operator." Kalina can even be operated during daylight hours by filtering out background light.

You can read more from the detailed breakdown by The Space Review here.

Anti-satellite laser facility under construction spotted in Russia 03 | TweakTown.com
Anti-satellite laser facility under construction spotted in Russia 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, thespacereview.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

