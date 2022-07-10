All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Record distance for quantum entanglement set for atoms 20 miles apart

Researchers from Germany have set a world record for how far apart quantum entanglement has been achieved using fiber optic cable.

Published Sun, Jul 10 2022 7:33 AM CDT
A study on the entangled atoms titled "Entangling single atoms over 33 km telecom fibre" has been published in the journal Nature.

Record distance for quantum entanglement set for atoms 20 miles apart 01 | TweakTown.com

Researchers from Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU) in Germany have connected two atoms via quantum entanglement while separated by 33 kilometers (20.5 miles) of fiber optic cable. Quantum entanglement allows one to observe a particle in an entangled system, and instantaneously be able to derive information about the state of the entangled particle, regardless of distance.

The LMU team entangled two rubidium atoms kept in two different buildings 700 meters (2,297 feet) apart on the LMU campus, making up the 33-kilometer distance with extra spooled cable along the way. A laser pulse was used to excite both atoms, giving them more energy that is then released in the form of a photon, which is entangled with the atom that created it.

Both photons then travel down the fiber optic cable and meet in the middle, where they are measured and become entangled, and thus, the rubidium atoms also become entangled. Converting the photons to a longer wavelength before they traveled down the cable, from 780 nanometers (nm) to 1,517 nm, allowed them to reach further than ever before, setting a record distance for transferring information over fiber optic with quantum entanglement.

You can read more from the study here.

NEWS SOURCES:newatlas.com, lmu.de, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

