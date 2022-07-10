Millionaire entrepreneur buys abandoned Cold War radar to 'find UFOs'

William Sachiti has acquired a large, decommissioned AMES Type 84 radar unit from an abandoned Royal Air Force (RAF) radar station.

The British entrepreneur and roboticist created a thread on Reddit's /r/electronics subreddit seeking advice on reviving the Cold-War-era technology, after living and working in RAF station for about three months. Sachiti initially posted anonymously, but was identified by users using the knowledge that only five Type 84s were ever built in Britain, and a May 2022 news story about Sachiti buying the radar station.

When queried by a user as to why he bought the Type 84, Sachiti replied with "Because I convinced myself it may be good fun to use to attempt to find UFOs?" Though it was said somewhat in jest, users have reached out to Sachiti about using the unit in the search for UFOs, as well as others who want to scan the Moon and more. The Type 84 is on the National Heritage List for England, and cannot be demolished due to its historical value.

"So it's sitting there but because there was nobody here for a while, it was slowly beginning to degrade. And to me, every time I've looked at it, I just thought, 'Something's got to be done'," said Sachiti during an interview with Vice.