Millionaire entrepreneur buys abandoned Cold War radar to 'find UFOs'

British tech entrepreneur William Sachiti has purchased an AMES Type 84 radar unit to restore and potentially use to find UFOs.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sun, Jul 10 2022 2:27 AM CDT
William Sachiti has acquired a large, decommissioned AMES Type 84 radar unit from an abandoned Royal Air Force (RAF) radar station.

Millionaire entrepreneur buys abandoned Cold War radar to 'find UFOs' 01 | TweakTown.com

The British entrepreneur and roboticist created a thread on Reddit's /r/electronics subreddit seeking advice on reviving the Cold-War-era technology, after living and working in RAF station for about three months. Sachiti initially posted anonymously, but was identified by users using the knowledge that only five Type 84s were ever built in Britain, and a May 2022 news story about Sachiti buying the radar station.

When queried by a user as to why he bought the Type 84, Sachiti replied with "Because I convinced myself it may be good fun to use to attempt to find UFOs?" Though it was said somewhat in jest, users have reached out to Sachiti about using the unit in the search for UFOs, as well as others who want to scan the Moon and more. The Type 84 is on the National Heritage List for England, and cannot be demolished due to its historical value.

"So it's sitting there but because there was nobody here for a while, it was slowly beginning to degrade. And to me, every time I've looked at it, I just thought, 'Something's got to be done'," said Sachiti during an interview with Vice.

"As you can see in the thread, you find people that are so specific and they'll tell you exactly how it works. If I put an ad out in the paper, I'd never get that level of talent. Even an ad on TV...What I like about Reddit is that you can post in a very specific subreddit where people who geek out and make stuff like this experiment with it. And my inbox has been inundated with absolute experts...that's the beauty of asking the right question to the right audience," said Sachiti.

NEWS SOURCES:vice.com, reddit.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

