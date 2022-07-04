All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ELSA GeForce RTX 3090 LC: water block, pump, external 360mm radiator

ESLA announces its new GeForce RTX 3090 LC for $2275: full cover waterblock for the GPU, VRAM, and VRAM with 360mm radiator.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 4 2022 7:09 PM CDT
ELSA has just released its new GeForce RTX 3090 LC graphics card, a new custom GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card that offers something a little different.

The new custom ELSA GeForce RTX 3090 LC graphics card has a full-cover waterblock that keeps the GPU, 24GB of GDDR6X memory, and VRM sections chilled. The Japanese company teamed with AlphaCool on developing the water block, pump, and external 360mm radiator for the ELSA GeForce RTX 3090 LC graphics card.

ELSA's new GeForce RTX 3090 LC graphics card looks like it's using a custom PCB with dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, so it's very close to the size of the reference RTX 3090 board, except it measures in longer at 26.4mm. Inside, you've got all of that grunt that NVIDIA delivers with the GeForce RTX 3090, as well as 24GB of super-fast GDDR6X memory. It's not quite as fast as the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, but a water-cooled GeForce RTX 3090 is still an impressive thing to see: and a dual-slot card at that.

ELSA makes a point of typical graphics cards using an "air cooling" method that combines a heat sink and a fan, with air volume that matches the heat dissipation amount, which is designed according to the heat generation amount of the installed GPU. The more GPUs you have, the more you need to combine a large heat sink and fan, causing the graphics board to become more and more "thick".

In the case of the "water cooling" method adopted in this product, the radiator part is indispensable separately from the board body, but on the contrary, the size of the radiator is set without being restricted by the size of the graphics board or the slot part of the PC. The higher the performance GPU, the more quiet it will be as a whole.

ELSA is using Alphacool's impressive Eiswolf 2 AIO cooler, which the Japanese company makes a note of it being "the biggest feature of this product".

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, elsa-jp.co.jp, cowcotland.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

