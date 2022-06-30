Bungie literally nerfs Destiny's most infamous weapon

Bungie has literally NERFed one of Destiny's most infamous weapons: The nefarious Gjallarhorn.

Gjallarhorn is one of the most polarizing weapons in Destiny 2, and for good reason: It's really, really good. Bungie has finally nerfed the gun, but not in the way you'd expect.

Bungie has teamed up with NERF to create a limited-edition Gjallarhorn rocket launcher that you can hold over one shoulder and pretend to be an interstellar space wizard. The toy launcher is absolutely gigantic and is a scaled replica of the in-game exotic, complete with a mini scope and all the fine-grain details found on the beloved (and hated) launcher.

"We wanted to be a little truer to the game asset, knowing that this is the only time we're going to have this Blaster in real life and celebrating that," said NERF product designer David Doern.

Bungie says that its deal with NERF started back in December 2021 when the Gjallarhorn returned to Destiny 2 as part of the paid 30th anniversary pack. The launcher will be available first as part of the Bungie Rewards program, which requires gamers to complete specific objectives--in this case you'll have to acquire the rocket launcher in the game for a chance to buy a NERF Gjallarhorn.

For more details on the NERF Gjallarhorn, click here.