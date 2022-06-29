Huge 'nuclear-powered sky hotel' can fly for years straight with A.I.

A nuclear-powered sky hotel dubbed the Sky Cruise has been revealed in a new video showing off a rendering of the novel concept.

Animator Hashem Al-Ghaili has shown off a concept for the nuclear-powered sky hotel on YouTuber.

A video rendering shows off the vessel, called the Sky Cruise, which is described as a "futuristic hotel above the clouds. Animated by Al-Ghaili, the video features designs by Tony Holmsten of an aircraft capable of hosting 5,000 guests while remaining in the air for over a year continuously, with small aircraft able to ferry passengers and supplies to it by landing on its decks.

"Thanks to nuclear energy, the hotel never runs out of fuel and can remain suspended in the air for several years without ever touching the ground," claimed the designers.

The Sky Cruise would be powered by 20 electric engines "providing clean, nuclear energy," resulting in no carbon footprint, and would be piloted by artificial intelligence (AI) that could manage turbulent weather to provide a smooth flying experience. The vessel would embody the same role as a luxury cruise ship, offering a holiday destination packed with bars, restaurants, swimming pools, cinemas, viewing decks, and even a wedding venue.

"I believe the current flying experience has become tiresome and outdated. It is time for new innovations, that make our flight experiences more comfortable. I have always been a fan of Studio Ghibli. Castle in the Sky is one of my favorite movies where we see massive flying ships with people living inside," wrote Al-Ghaili in an email to Interesting Engineering.