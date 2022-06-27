All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

ViewSonic VX2720-4K-PRO gaming monitor: 4K 144Hz + dual HDMI 2.1 ports

ViewSonic's new VX270-4K-PRO gaming monitor: 27-inch IPS panel @ 4K 144Hz with dual HDMI 2.1 ports and even 90W USB Type-C.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 27 2022 7:45 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ViewSonic has just announced their new VX2720-4K-PRO gaming monitor, rocking a 27-inch IPS panel that has a native 4K resolution and super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

ViewSonic VX2720-4K-PRO gaming monitor: 4K 144Hz + dual HDMI 2.1 ports 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new ViewSonic VX2720-4K-PRO gaming monitor offers its 4K 144Hz over not one, but two HDMI 2.1 ports on the monitor. HDR duties aren't so great, with ViewSonic offering VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, with 130% sRGB and 90% NTC color space coverage, with 8-bit color depth.

ViewSonic says that its new 4K 144Hz gaming monitor has a 1ms "fast response time" as well as AMD FreeSync technology, and if the dual HDMI 2.1 connections aren't your thing, there's still a regular DisplayPort 1.4 connector. ViewSonic also provides a super-fast 90W fast-charging USB Type-C port, if you wanted to charge up your smartphone, tablet, or iPad through the VX2720-4K-PRO gaming monitor.

ViewSonic VX2720-4K-PRO gaming monitor: 4K 144Hz + dual HDMI 2.1 ports 01 | TweakTown.com

For the audio side of things we have dual 2W speakers, but we all know built-in speakers suck... so don't expect much from those. You're going to be looking at 168W of power consumption for the ViewSonic VX2720-4K-PRO gaming monitor, too.

You're looking at around $600 stateside for the ViewSonic VX2720-4K-PRO gaming monitor, as it's available in China right now for 3999 Yuan (which works out to around $600 USD).

  • Panel Type: IPS Panel
  • Visible Area: 596.16mm x 335.34mm
  • Best Resolution: 3840 x 2160 @144Hz Contrast
  • Ratio: 1000:1(typ)(DCR:5000M:1)
  • Brightness: 350cd/m2(typ)
  • Visible Angle: H: 178-degree, V: 178-degree (CR≥10)
  • Dot pitch: 0.15525mm(W) x 0.15525mm(H)
  • Response time: 4.3ms (fastest) 1ms (MPRT)
  • Surface coating: anti-glare multilayer film
  • Color depth: 16.7M (8 bit)
  • Color gamut: 90% NTSC
  • Features: KVM; MPRT 1ms; DSC display stream compression technology; blue light filter without flickering
ViewSonic VX2720-4K-PRO gaming monitor: 4K 144Hz + dual HDMI 2.1 ports 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q 27 Inch 1440p 1ms 165Hz Gaming Monitor (XG270Q)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$384.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/27/2022 at 7:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.