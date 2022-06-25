All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Chickens are being fed marijuana by scientists, instead of antibiotics

A farm in Lampang, Thailand, is feeding its chickens cannabis rather than antibiotics and selling the aptly named GanjaChicken.

Published Sat, Jun 25 2022 10:48 AM CDT
A farm in Lampang, Thailand, is experimenting with feeding its free-range chickens cannabis as an alternative to antibiotics.

Chickens are being fed marijuana by scientists, instead of antibiotics

Researchers from the Department of Animal and Aquatic Sciences at Chiang Mai University have been studying the experiment's results, which has been running since January 2021. Less than ten percent of the 1,000 chickens on the farm have died since the dietary change, matching the mortality rate of prior seasons where no severe outbreaks of disease threatened the flock.

Crushed cannabis is added to the chickens' feed and water while medicines and antibiotics have been taken out of their diet, allowing the farm to sell their meat as organic poultry for higher prices. Consumers looking for chickens that weren't fed antibiotics are paying about $1.50 per pound for the organic alternative, about double the usual cost. The product has been called "GanjaChicken," and is allegedly more tender and better tasting.

"Consumers in Thailand have been paying attention to this because demand is increasing for chickens and many farmers have to use antibiotics. So some customers want to find a safer product," said Chompunut Lumsangkul, the assistant professor who led the study.

"I can't say the cannabis doesn't let the chickens get high, but they exhibit normal behavior," Lumsangkul added.

NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, insider.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

