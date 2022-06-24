All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA's space telescope just captured a dead star eating a planet

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured a distant dead star cannibalizing a nearby planet - tearing shreds of debris from it.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Jun 24 2022 1:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Astronomers have sifted through data acquired by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and have honed in on one star called G238-44.

NASA's space telescope just captured a dead star eating a planet 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A team of astronomers looked through Hubble data, along with other observations from various NASA telescopes, and studied the white dwarf star G238-44. The analysis researchers found evidence of a water reservoir after they scanned the elemental properties of the white dwarf star. This led the team to believe that the star must be siphoning debris from nearby objects.

For those that don't know, a white dwarf star is a star that was once like our sun, but it has exhausted all of its nuclear energy. The closest white dwarf star to our sun is Sirius B, located approximately 8.6 light years away. As for G238-44, the astronomers believe that the corpse star is siphoning material from a nearby asteroid belt as well as icy celestial bodies, which leads the researchers to suggest that water may be more common in distant planetary systems than initially anticipated.

NASA's space telescope just captured a dead star eating a planet 02 | TweakTown.com

Planetary system G238-44.

NASA writes that this research is particularly important as it's a great example of the chaotic nature and planetary process systems go through. The space agency points out the evolution of this particular system, with G238-44 being a red giant star, transitioning to a white dwarf star where it loses its outer layers and impacts the orbit of all smaller objects. Some of these small objects' orbits are changed drastically, where they then can collide into.

"After the red giant phase, the white dwarf star that remains is compact - no larger than Earth. The wayward planets end up getting very close to the star and experience powerful tidal forces that tear them apart, creating a gaseous and dusty disk that eventually falls onto the white dwarf's surface,"Ted Johnson, the lead researcher and recent University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) bachelor's graduate.

Notably, NASA states that G238-44 hasn't consumed a large amount of mass, with the researchers estimating that the dead star has eaten mass proportionate to an asteroid or a small moon. Additionally, the researchers were able to detect what type of objects the star has consumed - one is likely a metal-rich asteroid, and the other is an icy body, such as a comet.

"The team measured the presence of nitrogen, oxygen, magnesium, silicon and iron, among other elements. The detection of iron in a very high abundance is evidence for metallic cores of terrestrial planets, like Earth, Venus, Mars and Mercury. Unexpectedly high nitrogen abundances led them to conclude the presence of icy bodies," wrote NASA.

"The best fit for our data was a nearly two-to-one mix of Mercury-like material and comet-like material, which is made up of ice and dust. Iron metal and nitrogen ice each suggest wildly different conditions of planetary formation. There is no known solar system object with so much of both," said Johnson explained.

Buy at Amazon

Nasa shirt Officially Licensed Nasa Logo T shirt gift idea T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.97
$21.97--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/24/2022 at 2:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, hubblesite.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.