CRISPR gene-editing treatment almost 100% effective after three years

The first human trial of CRISPR gene-editing technology in the United States has all but cured 31 patients of SCD and 44 of TDT.

The United States' first human trial of CRISPR gene-editing technology has been ongoing since 2019.

The trial sought to treat two rare blood diseases, beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD). CRISPR was used to make a single genetic change to stem cells harvested from a patient's blood, designed to lead to higher fetal hemoglobin levels in red blood cells, before re-administering the stem cells to the patient.

The treatment effectively cured the first two patients to receive it in a matter of months, and follow-up results from about two years in showed completely successful treatments in 22 patients. Seven of those 22 patients were a year past their first treatment, which was still proving effective.

Three years into the trial, a new follow-up looking at 75 patients treated with the CRISPR approach has shown all but two were cured of their diseases. Forty-four had transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT), with 42 no longer requiring blood transfusions, and the two who did had 75% and 89% reductions in the volumes of blood transfusion, respectively. All 31 patients with SCD were free of any symptoms at this follow-up stage.

"These robust data from 75 patients, of which 33 have one year or more of follow-up after exa-cel infusion, further demonstrate the potential of this investigational therapy as a one-time functional cure for patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease," said Chief Medical Officer Carmen Bozic, from Vertex, the biotech company developing the treatment.