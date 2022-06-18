All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
$300 million Russian oligarch superyacht flies American flag into USA

A $300 million Russian oligarch superyacht that was seized by authorities has been spotted cruising into Hawaii flying the flag.

Published Sat, Jun 18 2022 2:34 AM CDT
A $300 million superyacht known as the Amadea has been spotted cruising into Hawaii flying the American flag after being seized by US authorities.

US authorities seized the Amadea after a month-long legal battle in Fiji over its ownership, where the US claimed that sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleyman Kerimov was the true owner of the vessel. Kerimov, a Russian billionaire, oligarch, and politician, has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has following the nation's invasion of Ukraine, Kerimov and many other Russian oligarchs were slapped with sanctions from the United States and other countries that followed.

As a result of the sanctions, assets such as the Amadea are being seized by US authorities. In Kerimov's instance, his sanctions stretch back to 2018 over his involvement in Russia's invasion of Crimea. Joe Biden's national security advisor was recorded saying on Thursday this week that when a vessel like this is seized, the federal government are the ones paying for its upkeep, which means that some people are being paid to maintain the luxurious Russian superyachts "on behalf of the United States government".

$300 million Russian oligarch superyacht flies American flag into USA 04 | TweakTown.com

Suleyman Kerimov.

The upkeep of Amadea specifically is reportedly anywhere between $25 and $30 million per year. If the superyacht isn't maintained to its pristine value, its value could drop by some 30%.

$300 million Russian oligarch superyacht flies American flag into USA 02 | TweakTown.com

Cruising into Hawaii on June 16, 2022.

"When we seize one, we have to pay for upkeep. The federal government pays for upkeep ... so like some people are basically being paid to maintain Russian superyachts on behalf of the United States government," said Sullivan.

In early April, the Biden administration indicated that it was going after superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs, with the US Justice Department securing a warrant to seize the 77-meter superyacht called Tango valued at $120 million. The US Justice Department of accused sanctioned billionaire Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg of concealing his ownership of the superyacht through various shell companies. The Spanish police and US federal agents have since seized the vessel.

$300 million Russian oligarch superyacht flies American flag into USA 03 | TweakTown.com

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

