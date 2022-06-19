All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Stolen gas sold for cheap after men hacked pumps using mobile app

Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) officers have charged two men with stealing and selling gasoline from hacked pumps.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sun, Jun 19 2022 6:44 AM CDT
Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) officers have apprehended two men responsible for illegally accessing gas pumps and selling the gasoline for cheap.

Officers responded to suspicious activity at a closed Citgo gas station, where several vehicles and people had gathered and were pumping gasoline. Their investigation revealed that individuals used devices to allow them to pump gas of their own accord and sell it to others at a discounted rate.

The suspects responsible, by the names of Rashane Griffith and Devon Drumgoole, both from Norfolk, were charged with Grand Larceny, Conspiracy, and Possession of Burglary Tools. They advertised their operation on social media to potential customers, allowing them to come and purchase gas through a smartphone application.

Over several days, thousands of dollars worth of gas were stolen from the Citgo gas station. The VBPD warn that other gas stations may have been victims as well and to take extra precautions to "ensure this does not happen to them in the future."

You can read more from the police department's press release here.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, vbgov.com, facebook.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

