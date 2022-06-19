Stolen gas sold for cheap after men hacked pumps using mobile app

Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) officers have charged two men with stealing and selling gasoline from hacked pumps.

Officers responded to suspicious activity at a closed Citgo gas station, where several vehicles and people had gathered and were pumping gasoline. Their investigation revealed that individuals used devices to allow them to pump gas of their own accord and sell it to others at a discounted rate.

The suspects responsible, by the names of Rashane Griffith and Devon Drumgoole, both from Norfolk, were charged with Grand Larceny, Conspiracy, and Possession of Burglary Tools. They advertised their operation on social media to potential customers, allowing them to come and purchase gas through a smartphone application.

Over several days, thousands of dollars worth of gas were stolen from the Citgo gas station. The VBPD warn that other gas stations may have been victims as well and to take extra precautions to "ensure this does not happen to them in the future."

You can read more from the police department's press release here.