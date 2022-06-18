All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk praises new Tesla factory for hitting a milestone week

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has praised Tesla's new gigafactory in Germany for reaching a milestone number of Model Y's manufactured.

@JakConnorTT
Published Sat, Jun 18 2022 1:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tesla has expanded its EV manufacturing to Germany, and now that construction on its new production facility has completed, it's rolling out new cars.

The Tesla Germany factory, or to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Giga Berlin is capable of producing 500,000 vehicles each year, as well as 50 GWh of batteries. The new factory opened in March this year, and as of reports at the end of May, approximately 3,500 employees are working there, with there being an employment capacity of 12,000. Notably, the factory is about 300 hectares and is pushing to expand its domain by an additional 100 hectares per a recent application.

Now, Elon Musk has taken to his Twitter account to praise the efforts being made at Giga Berlin as the factory produced 1,000 Model Y vehicles in the span of a week. A Tesla and Elon Musk enthusiast replied to the Twitter post by Tesla with a graph he made that is tracking the weekly Model Y deliveries in Norway. The graph shows that on the week of June 06, Tesla made about 180 Model Y's, and the following week it delivered about 420.

Elon Musk praises new Tesla factory for hitting a milestone week 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3.99
$3.99$4.00$4.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/18/2022 at 12:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, carscoops.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.