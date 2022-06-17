Ominous test footage shows an AI-operated robot tank destroying cars

Milrem Robotics and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace's new Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle has fired its weapons for the first time.

The new Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) has been developed by Estonian company Milrem Robotics and the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The autonomous, robotic tank was first unveiled in June 2021 and has now completed the first test firing of its Protector Remote Turret. It is equipped with a Bushmaster 30 mm cannon, one of the many payloads the Type-X can use, such as 50 mm cannons, anti-tank missiles, and even a tethered drone. The tank can reach a top speed of 80 kilometers (49.7 miles) per hour on sealed roads,

Milrem and Kongsberg have partnered to develop the Nordic Robotic Wingman (NRW), which Type-X will serve as the base platform for creating RCVs for supporting larger, manned tanks and infantry vehicles. The artificial intelligence system governing the Type-X has multiple functions, including following, waypoint navigation, and obstacle detection.

The Type-X is planned for sale to Nordic and Western European countries, though the United States is also keeping an eye on the technology. At least ten countries have already placed orders for the Type-X platform, including seven NATO members.

"Milrem Robotics and KONGSBERG have agreed to jointly continue the development of the Type-X RCV by integrating KONGSBERG's systems to address the requirements of many countries interested in this type of technology, especially the Nordics and Western Europe, but also the US. Combining our knowledge of robotic combat vehicles and KONGSBERG's wide range of systems and extensive expertise in defence systems development, we are capable of providing world-class systems based on customer needs," said Sverker Svardby, Managing Director of Milrem Robotics' Sweden.