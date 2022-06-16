Activision-Blizzard: 'no evidence widespread of harassment' at company

Activision-Blizzard tells investors that there is no actual evidence of widespread and systemic sexual harassment or gender discrimination at the company.

Today Activision-Blizzard released a new 8K filing that reveals the results of its investigations into the scathing allegations of harassment. The billion-dollar games publisher has formally declared its board of directors and external advisors did not find evidence that management or CEO Bobby Kotick willingly hid or ignored harassment complaints.

Activision relied on "outside advisors" and former EEOC chaiman Gilbert Casellas (1994-1998) to review the evidence, which includes correspondence and internal documents, for signs of systemic harassment.

Here's what Activision wrote in the filing:

Contrary to many of the allegations, the Board and its external advisors have determined that there is no evidence to suggest that Activision Blizzard senior executives ever intentionally ignored or attempted to downplay the instances of gender harassment that occurred and were reported. That work also has not unearthed any evidence, directly or indirectly, suggesting any attempt by any senior executive or employee to conceal information from the Board. Outside advisors, after exhaustive review, also determined the Board never intentionally ignored or attempted to downplay the instances of gender harassment that occurred and were reported. The review of contemporaneous documentation and statements by relevant individuals shows that media criticism of the Board and Activision Blizzard senior executives as insensitive to workplace matters is without merit. Activision Blizzard senior executives responded in a timely manner and with integrity and resolve to improve the workplace. While there are some substantiated instances of gender harassment, those unfortunate circumstances do not support the conclusion that Activision senior leadership or the Board were aware of and tolerated gender harassment or that there was ever a systemic issue with harassment, discrimination or retaliation.

Activision also says that former EEOC chairman Gilbert Casellas did not find a link to widespread harassment at the company: