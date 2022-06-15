China's giant telescope has detected potential extraterrestial signals

Potentially artificial signals were detected by the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in China.

Global Times, the self-described "China state-affiliated media" has reported that researchers from the Beijing Normal University have detected several signals using China's FAST. The signals are suspected to be from extraterrestrial civilizations," though the researchers are exploring further to confirm the findings.

FAST is the world's largest filled-aperture radio telescope, and has been used since 2020 to search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI). According to a Chinese source translated by Andrew Jones on Twitter, a self-described "journalist tracking China's space program," several candidate signals of "possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations" have been found using FAST, referred to as the "Chinese Sky Eye."