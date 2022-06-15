All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

China's giant telescope has detected potential extraterrestial signals

The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) has detected several signals from potential extraterrestrials.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Jun 15 2022 5:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Potentially artificial signals were detected by the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in China.

Global Times, the self-described "China state-affiliated media" has reported that researchers from the Beijing Normal University have detected several signals using China's FAST. The signals are suspected to be from extraterrestrial civilizations," though the researchers are exploring further to confirm the findings.

FAST is the world's largest filled-aperture radio telescope, and has been used since 2020 to search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI). According to a Chinese source translated by Andrew Jones on Twitter, a self-described "journalist tracking China's space program," several candidate signals of "possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations" have been found using FAST, referred to as the "Chinese Sky Eye."

"The possibility that the suspicious signal is some kind of radio interference is also very high, and it needs to be further confirmed or ruled out. This may be a long process," cautioned Zhang Tongjie, chief scientist of China ET Civilization Research Group told Science & Technology Daily, in the Chinese source.

China's giant telescope has detected potential extraterrestial signals 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Telescope, 80mm Aperture Telescopes for Adults Astronomy & Beginners

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$135.99
$135.99$159.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/15/2022 at 4:29 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:earthsky.org, futurism.com, twitter.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.