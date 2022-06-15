All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple AirTag allegedly used by woman to track and murder her partner

An Indiana woman has been charged with murder after using an Apple AirTag to track her partner to a pub before running him over.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Jun 15 2022 5:03 AM CDT
Court documents from Marion County in Indiana reveal that an Apple AirTag was used to facilitate a murder.

Apple AirTag allegedly used by woman to track and murder her partner 01 | TweakTown.com

Twenty-six-year-old Gaylyn Morris was charged with murder after allegedly using an Apple AirTag to track her partner, 26-year-old Andre Smith, to Tilly's Pub, a shopping mall in Indianapolis, on June 3rd, 2022. According to an affidavit by Detective Gregory Shue, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers arrived at the scene around 12:32 a.m. to find Smith run over by Morris' blue Chevrolet Impala.

An eyewitness told the detective that she saw Morris arrive and asked them if they had seen "a guy with dreads," referring to Smith, enter the bar. Morris told the witness "that she had an AirTag on his car, and she knew his car was in the parking lot." After an altercation with someone accompanying Smith, both Smith and Morris ended up outside, where Morris got in her car and drove up the sidewalk to run Smith over, killing him.

When questioned by the detective, Morris claimed that she never put an AirTag in Smith's car, acknowledging it is a tracking device. When faced with the notion of a search warrant, Morris admitted to having placed the tracker in the vehicle's backseat. Morris had previously told another witness she "had air-tagged and GPS followed Andre Smith, and that he had been cheating on her."

NEWS SOURCES:vice.com, theregister.com, regmedia.co.uk

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

