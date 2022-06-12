All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

The most detailed map of the Moon ever created is now available

Chinese researchers have created the most detailed geologic map of the entire lunar surface yet, achieving a 1 to 2,500,000 scale.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sun, Jun 12 2022 8:36 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A study on the moon map titled "The 1:2,500,000-scale geologic map of the global moon" has been accepted for publication in the journal Science Bulletin.

The most detailed map of the Moon ever created is now available 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and other institutions have created the largest and most detailed map of the lunar surface yet. One of the many previous geologic maps of the lunar surface stitches together six individual 1:5,000,000 scale maps to cover the Moon's surface. However, knowledge of the lunar surface has expanded significantly since its creation.

The researchers created a geologic map with a 1:2,500,000 scale, doubling the resolution. They achieved this by subdividing the Moon into 30 quadrangles which could be individually mapped with a consistent approach. Previously, many of the geologic maps of the Moon compiled by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) were created by different groups at different times and with different standards, which led to inconsistencies and confusion.

The new map incorporates data from the nearly twenty spacecraft sent to the Moon by nations worldwide since the 1990s. The resolution of the datasets from these missions limited the scale the researchers could achieve with the new map, but the result is still very impressive.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

Mapsoft Expolorer Moon Globe, 24cm/9.5', M-24, Lunar Globe, Moon Map

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$106.00
$106.00$106.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/12/2022 at 8:37 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, doi.org, researchgate.net

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.