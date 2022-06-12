World's first 'carbon dioxide battery' facility opens in Italy

Energy Dome has launched its first CO2 Battery facility in Sardinia, Italy, which can store energy long-term with >75% efficiency.

Energy storage company Energy Dome has launched its first ever "CO 2 Battery facilty" in Sardinia, Italy.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) battery technology uses electric compressors to compress huge amounts of carbon dioxide gas inside a flexible dome into smaller and smaller volumes before the pressure is so great that it turns into a liquid. This process, in effect, "charges" the battery, while also generating some waste heat, which is captured by a thermal energy storage system.

The carbon dioxide can be safely stored for a long duration, awaiting use. When the battery is to be discharged, the stored heat is used to return the liquid carbon dioxide to a gaseous state, causing it to expand by almost 400 times. This expansion powers a set of turbines which returns energy to the grid, resulting in a round-trip efficiency of more than 75%, according to Energy Dome.

Though the efficiency is lower than that of lithium batteries, so is the cost. The technology is expected to cost US$50-60 per megawatt hour (MWh) within the next few years, compared to the cost of lithium batteries, which sits at around US$132-245 per MWh.