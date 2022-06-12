All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
World's first 'carbon dioxide battery' facility opens in Italy

Energy Dome has launched its first CO2 Battery facility in Sardinia, Italy, which can store energy long-term with >75% efficiency.

Published Sun, Jun 12 2022 9:01 AM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Jun 12 2022 9:06 AM CDT
Energy storage company Energy Dome has launched its first ever "CO2 Battery facilty" in Sardinia, Italy.

World's first 'carbon dioxide battery' facility opens in Italy 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The carbon dioxide (CO2) battery technology uses electric compressors to compress huge amounts of carbon dioxide gas inside a flexible dome into smaller and smaller volumes before the pressure is so great that it turns into a liquid. This process, in effect, "charges" the battery, while also generating some waste heat, which is captured by a thermal energy storage system.

World's first 'carbon dioxide battery' facility opens in Italy 03 | TweakTown.com

The carbon dioxide can be safely stored for a long duration, awaiting use. When the battery is to be discharged, the stored heat is used to return the liquid carbon dioxide to a gaseous state, causing it to expand by almost 400 times. This expansion powers a set of turbines which returns energy to the grid, resulting in a round-trip efficiency of more than 75%, according to Energy Dome.

World's first 'carbon dioxide battery' facility opens in Italy 02 | TweakTown.com

Though the efficiency is lower than that of lithium batteries, so is the cost. The technology is expected to cost US$50-60 per megawatt hour (MWh) within the next few years, compared to the cost of lithium batteries, which sits at around US$132-245 per MWh.

"I am proud of our dedicated team and of our results. We can now provide an answer to the most pressing issue of our time: climate change. Our breakthrough technology, the CO2 Battery, is now commercially available to make cost-effective renewable energy dispatchable on a global scale," said Energy Dome Founder and CEO Claudio Spadacini.

NEWS SOURCES:newatlas.com, energydome.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

