World's first 'carbon dioxide battery' facility opens in Italy
Energy Dome has launched its first CO2 Battery facility in Sardinia, Italy, which can store energy long-term with >75% efficiency.
Energy storage company Energy Dome has launched its first ever "CO2 Battery facilty" in Sardinia, Italy.
The carbon dioxide (CO2) battery technology uses electric compressors to compress huge amounts of carbon dioxide gas inside a flexible dome into smaller and smaller volumes before the pressure is so great that it turns into a liquid. This process, in effect, "charges" the battery, while also generating some waste heat, which is captured by a thermal energy storage system.
The carbon dioxide can be safely stored for a long duration, awaiting use. When the battery is to be discharged, the stored heat is used to return the liquid carbon dioxide to a gaseous state, causing it to expand by almost 400 times. This expansion powers a set of turbines which returns energy to the grid, resulting in a round-trip efficiency of more than 75%, according to Energy Dome.
Though the efficiency is lower than that of lithium batteries, so is the cost. The technology is expected to cost US$50-60 per megawatt hour (MWh) within the next few years, compared to the cost of lithium batteries, which sits at around US$132-245 per MWh.
"I am proud of our dedicated team and of our results. We can now provide an answer to the most pressing issue of our time: climate change. Our breakthrough technology, the CO2 Battery, is now commercially available to make cost-effective renewable energy dispatchable on a global scale," said Energy Dome Founder and CEO Claudio Spadacini.