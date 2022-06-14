All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Putin's bodyguards have to box up his poop and send it back to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly carries a portable toilet with him and gets his bodyguard to collect his poop.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 14 2022 1:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bodyguards not only have to protect the Russian president from potential assassins, but they also have to collect his feces.

Reports of Putin's feces being collected by his bodyguards and sent back to Russia were first revealed by a French news magazine called Paris Match, which cited two veteran Russian reporters who described the duties of Federal Protection agents that surround Putin. These agents reportedly collect Putin's poop and place them in specialized packets that are then transferred to a briefcase which is then sent back to Russia.

Notably, former BBC reporter Farida Rustamova tweeted that she was informed that Putin has been taking a portable toilet with him on foreign relations trips since the beginning of his rule. Rustamova also states that sometimes all of Putin's feces are destroyed immediately. These reports of Putin's feces being destroyed/sent back to Moscow illustrate the seemingly never-ending efforts made by Russia to keep Putin safe in any way possible from foreign intelligence.

Putin's bodyguards have to box up his poop and send it back to Russia 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.69
$16.69$16.69$16.69
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2022 at 8:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nypost.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.