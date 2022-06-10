What is Layers of Fears? Bloober Team explains

Bloober Team's new Layers of Fears game project isn't just an Unreal Engine 5 remaster of the first two Layers of Fear titles.

Yesterday Bloober team announced Layers of Fears, a new game in their landmark horror franchise. At first glance the project looks like a double remaster collection of Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear Inheritance, and Layers of Fear 2 in Unreal Engine 5. While that's technically true, it's not exactly the case. Layers of Fears is more like a merger of the two games with expanded content and a "new approach" that will cast a "new light on the overarching narrative."

"We are bringing back a franchise that is really special for us, in a new form that will give players a truly fresh gaming experience and that will shed new light on the overall story," said Bloober Team CEO Pitor Babieno.

"Our plan was to recreate the games, but we didn't want to make it a simple collection of two remastered games. We've worked out a new approach, something that is maybe not yet obvious. But I can tell you there's a reason why we called it Layers of Fears."

Layers of Fears is coming exclusively to next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2023, and will also release on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

