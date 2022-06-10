All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
What is Layers of Fears? Bloober Team explains

Bloober Team's new Layers of Fears game project isn't just an Unreal Engine 5 remaster of the first two Layers of Fear titles.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jun 10 2022 5:41 PM CDT
Bloober Team's new Layers of Fears game project isn't just a remastered collection of the two previous games in Unreal Engine 5. It's something more expansive.

Yesterday Bloober team announced Layers of Fears, a new game in their landmark horror franchise. At first glance the project looks like a double remaster collection of Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear Inheritance, and Layers of Fear 2 in Unreal Engine 5. While that's technically true, it's not exactly the case. Layers of Fears is more like a merger of the two games with expanded content and a "new approach" that will cast a "new light on the overarching narrative."

"We are bringing back a franchise that is really special for us, in a new form that will give players a truly fresh gaming experience and that will shed new light on the overall story," said Bloober Team CEO Pitor Babieno.

"Our plan was to recreate the games, but we didn't want to make it a simple collection of two remastered games. We've worked out a new approach, something that is maybe not yet obvious. But I can tell you there's a reason why we called it Layers of Fears."

Layers of Fears is coming exclusively to next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2023, and will also release on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Read Also: Layers of Fear 2 Review: Lynchian Horror at its Finest

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

