All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk has destroyed Putin's disinformation campaign, says Pentagon

The Pentagon has said that Elon Musk has thwarted Russian President Vladimir Putin's disinformation campaign across Ukraine.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 14 2022 12:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has played a major role in curbing Putin's disinformation campaign, according to the Pentagon.

Elon Musk has destroyed Putin's disinformation campaign, says Pentagon 85 | TweakTown.com

A recent report from Politico has revealed that Musk's Starlink satellites, which have provided much-needed internet access across Ukraine, have "totally destroyed" Russian President Vladimir Putin's information campaign and have provided as many as 150,000 Ukrainians with internet access every day.

To illustrate the importance of Starlink to Ukraine, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that in areas where Ukraine's traditional internet access was disconnected, Russian troops in the area informed residents that Ukraine was overrun with Russians and that country didn't exist anymore.

Musk then made Starlink available, which gave these residents internet access, where they found out that wasn't the case. Notably, the Starlink internet service is also being used by the Ukrainian military to communicate with troops on the frontline and residents in affected areas.

Starlink is imperative to communication remaining available across Ukraine, and as a result of its importance, Russia has launched cyberattacks that target the satellites. Musk said in May that SpaceX was fending off cyberwar jamming and hacking attempts, but Russia was increasing its efforts to halt the service.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Mens' Meatball Space Fashion Logo Pocket Sweatshirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.95
$29.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2022 at 7:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, politico.eu

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.