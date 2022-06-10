All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Drones that can detect coughing and fever will be launching soon

The Draganfly Commander is an upcoming drone that can monitor an individual's temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, and more.

Published Fri, Jun 10 2022 7:12 AM CDT
An upcoming drone developed by Draganfly, known as the Commander, will be used to monitor public health.

The Draganfly Commander is a quadcopter drone with software that allows it to assess whether individuals are maintaining social distance and detect whether they are wearing masks. It can recognize when an individual is sneezing or coughing, and temperature sensing abilities allow it to determine when someone has a fever. It can even determine people's heart and breathing rates.

The Commander is powered by two redundant smart batteries and can take advantage of replaceable payloads to complete various missions requiring high-resolution photography. It can be used for surveying, industrial inspection, 3D mapping, search and rescue, and more.

Draganfly announced on March 26th, 2022, that it would be deploying the drones at various COVID-19 hotspots around Australia to monitor for the disease, but is unsure how soon the drones will be in action.

NEWS SOURCES:popularmechanics.co.za, twitter.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

