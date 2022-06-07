All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Infinite online co-op flight testing begins in July

Halo Infinite's long-awaited online campaign co-op is coming later in 2022, and testing will begin as early as next month.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jun 7 2022 1:32 PM CDT
Halo Infinite's online co-op testing will begin next month and carry on throughout the year, 343 Industries says.

Halo Infinite online co-op flight testing begins in July 34 | TweakTown.com

343i plans to start Halo Infinite's online network campaign co-op flighting as early as July across Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Co-op was expected to ship with season 2's launch in May, but was delayed indefinitely due to technical complications. Co-op is planned to launch sometime in Season 2 Lone Wolves, which lasts from now until November 8.

"With Halo Infinite campaign network co-op arriving later this year, we're planning to flight it to Halo Insiders in July," 343i said in a Facebook post.

Creating a solid four-player campaign co-op feature set in Halo Infinite's open world is proving to be incredibly difficult. It is likely that months of testing will need to be held in order to get the feature online without a multitude of bugs.

"The reality is that it's going to take more time to land a high-quality, full-featured 4-player network co-op experience in the massive, wide-open world of Halo Infinite," 343i's Joe Staten said in March.

NEWS SOURCE:facebook.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

