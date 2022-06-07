E3 2023 is happening: ESA confirms E3 isn't dead, will return in 2023

E3 will return in 2023, the ESA has promised.

E3 isn't dead after all. The Entertainment Software Association confirms the industry's most renown trade show will return in 2023 with bot a digital and in-person event. E3 skipped 2022 and led many publishers like EA and Ubisoft to also skip Summer-themed showcases. 2022 has continued COVID-19 disruptions, watering down hype. The not-E3 vacuum has been filled by Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, and mainstays like Microsoft are promising its annual Xbox event, but there's an air of caution as this era of delays becomes more realized.

"We're excited about coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person event," ESA president and CEO Stan Pierre-Louis told The Washington Post in an interview. "As much as we love these digital events, and as much as they reach people and we want that global reach, we also know that there's a really strong desire for people to convene - to be able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes games great."