15% off awesome gaming peripherals at the BZFuture Flash Deals sale
BZFuture's Flash Deals sale seeing 15% off on some awesome gaming keyboards, mice, and headsets - just use code 'Tweak' and save.
BZFuture reached out to us regarding its Flash Deals sale where it is offering TweakTown readers with a 15% off discount coupon code when using the code "Tweak". BZFuture is an Authorized Brands website store. BZFuture will offer you the best Computer Peripherals. All the Flash Deals products offer Ultra-low priced items, limited time to grab a deal.
Deals Summary
- Buy: E-YOOSO K620 USB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $34.45 with 15% discount code "Tweak"
- Buy: Dareu A710 5.8G Wireless Type-c 3.5mm Tri-mode Gaming Headset for $68.92 with 15% discount code "Tweak"
- Buy: Dareu EK861 Tri-mode Connection 100% Hotswap 61 Key ABS Keycap RGB LED Backlit Mechanical Keyboard with 1900mAh Built-in Battery for $63.48 with 15% discount code "Tweak"
- Buy: Dareu A900 Tri-mode Connection 2.4G BT5.1 Wired Gaming Mouse With Fast Charing 500mAh Built-in Li Battery KBS 3.0 PAW3370 Chip for $72.55 with 15% discount code "Tweak"
- Buy: Dareu A98 Tri-mode Connection 100% Hotswap RGB Backlit PBT keycaps 98 Key Gasket Structure Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $136.03 with 15% discount code "Tweak"
- Buy: Dareu A950 Tri-mode Connection Gaming Mouse for $54.41 with 15% discount code "Tweak"
E-YOOSO K620 USB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Blue Switch 87 Key Backlit
- Price: $40.53
- Price after discount using code "Tweak": $34.45
First up is the E-YOOSO K620 USB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard which comes in either white or black colors with either red or blue switch options. Its main features include the following:
- Classic Mechanical Typing Feel
- Adjustable Blue Backlit & RGB Both Side Light
- Multi-Color Keycaps Design
- Quality Built & Ergonomic Designed
- 87 keys Anti-ghosting & 12 Multimedia Keys
- Widely Compatibility & After-sales Guarantee
Dareu A710 5.8G Wireless Type-c 3.5mm Tri-mode Gaming Headset with RGB Backlit Detachable Mic Noise Cancellation
- Price: $81.08
- Price after discount using code "Tweak": $68.92
Second up is the Dareu A710 5.8G Wireless Type-c 3.5mm Tri-mode Gaming Headset which comes in either white or black colors. Its main features include the following:
- Size: 202*216*90mm±3mm
- Weight: 345±10g
- Type-c length: 1.8M
- Mic: detachable
- Backlight: RGB
- Working mode: 5.8G+Type-c+ 3.5mm
- Working distance: 10M
- Battery capacity: 1400mAh
Dareu EK861 Tri-mode Connection 100% Hotswap 61 Key ABS Keycap RGB LED Backlit Mechanical Keyboard with 1900mAh Built-in Battery
- Price: $74.68
- Price after discount using code "Tweak": $63.48
Next up is the Dareu EK861 Tri-mode Connection 100% Hotswap 61 Key ABS Keycap RGB LED Backlit Mechanical Keyboard with 1900mAh Built-in Battery which comes in either white or black colors with your choice of red or blue switches. Its main features include the following:
- Tri-Mode Wired + 2.4G + Bluetooth
- RGB
- Innovative Tripod
- Built-in battery
- Removable Cable
- Multi-device switching
- Wear-resistant ABS keycaps
Dareu A900 Tri-mode Connection 2.4G BT5.1 Wired Gaming Mouse With Fast Charing 500mAh Built-in Li Battery KBS 3.0 PAW3370 Chip
- Price: $85.35
- Price after discount using code "Tweak": $72.55
Next up is the Dareu A900 Tri-mode Connection 2.4G BT5.1 Wired Gaming Mouse With Fast Charing 500mAh Built-in Li Battery KBS 3.0 PAW3370 Chip which comes in Tiger Year Edition, white, or black colors. Its main features include the following:
- 2.4G + Bluetooth 5.1 + Wired
- Fast Charging
- 500mAh long-life battery
- KBC 3.0
- 77g lightweight design
- P3370 chip
- Price: $160.03
- Price after discount using code "Tweak": $136.03
Next up is the Dareu A98 Tri-mode Connection 100% Hotswap RGB Backlit PBT keycaps 98 Key Gasket Structure Mechanical Gaming Keyboard which comes in Mecha Blue, Mecha Grey, or Sailing colors. Its main features include the following:
- Tri-mode connection
- Built-in battery
- 98 keys
- Hotswap Switch
- Gasket structure
- RGB lighting
- Multi-device connection
Dareu A950 Tri-mode Connection Gaming Mouse
- Price: $64.01
- Price after discount using code "Tweak": $54.41
And finally is the Dareu A950 Tri-mode Connection Gaming Mouse which comes in black, pink, or blue colors. Its main features include the following:
- Tri-mode connection
- Charge base
- AIM-WWL
- KBS 3.0
- 88 grams
- 930mA battery
