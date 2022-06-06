All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
North Korea fires eight ballistic missiles, US and South Korea respond

Tensions have spiked as North Korea conducted what is believed to be its largest single missile test ever with 8 missiles fired.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jun 6 2022 3:03 AM CDT
North Korea tensions have spiked since the nation decided to fire several ballistic missiles prompting a response from South Korea and the United States.

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles from its capital Pyongyang into the ocean off the coast of the Korean peninsula. According to South Korea's national security chief Kim Sung-han, a meeting will be held with the National Security Council to discuss North Korea's recent missile launch. Notably, the most recent launch is reportedly the largest single test North Korea has carried out and marks the nation's 17th missile test in 2022.

South Korean military responded to the show of force with its own launch, as South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said allies fired eight short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Monday, and according to JCS, the demonstration was to show "the capability and readiness to launch immediate precision strikes on the origins of provocations and their command and support forces".

"Our military strongly condemns the North's series of ballistic missile provocations and seriously urges it to immediately stop acts that raise military tensions on the peninsula and add to security concerns," added South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:aljazeera.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

