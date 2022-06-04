Love The Thing and Event Horizon? This game should be on your radar
Dead Space spiritual successor The Callisto Protocol blends John Carpenter-esque body horror with spine-tingling survival terror.
Love horror movies like The Thing and Even Horizon? Then you should keep The Callisto Protocol on your radar.
Dead Space developer Glen Schofield leads Striking Distance Studios, a team that's making one of the most horrifying video games in recent memory. It's called The Callisto Protocol, and it's a great singleplayer spiritual successor to the Dead Space trilogy that's dripping with a foreboding, haunted atmosphere set amid a madcap scramble for survival.
The game is decidedly cinematic in scope, plunging players into the "dead moon of Callisto" that brings to mind the wasteland of LV-426 from Alien. Tucked away on Jupiter's moon is a high-tech prison that turns upside down as brutal alien monstrosities annihilate everyone around them. Beset by impossible odds, players have to fight their way out tooth and nail in a grisly, terrifying spectacle that blends third-person action with seamless cutscene sequences for a genuine movie-like experience.
The Callisto Protocol will release December 2, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will cost $69.99 on next-gen consoles and features a season pass with expansion content.
Check below for more information on the game:
Survive to Escape the horrors of Callisto.
In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee - a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon.
HORROR ENGINEERING
The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror from the mind of Glen Schofield. Blending atmosphere, tension, and brutality with terrifying moments of helplessness and humanity, The Callisto Protocol immerses players in a pulse-pounding story where unspeakable horrors lurk around every corner.
MASTER BRUTAL, STRATEGIC COMBAT
The Callisto Protocol challenges players to master a thrilling blend of melee and ranged combat, including a unique gravity weapon once used by Black Iron guards to control the prison population. Players will be forced to get up close and personal with their grotesque opponents, hacking off limbs, blasting off legs, and getting creative with whatever is at their disposal to survive each life-or-death encounter.
UNCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNITED JUPITER COMPANY
Set on Jupiter's dead moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol casts players as Jacob Lee, an inmate in Black Iron Prison. When a mysterious outbreak throws the moon into chaos, Jacob must face his darkest fears to defeat the bloodthirsty creatures that stalk him as he unravels the dark mysteries at the heart of the powerful United Jupiter Company.
EXPERIENCE THE ISOLATION OF JUPITERS' DEAD MOON
One of the most hostile, isolated environments in the universe, Callisto looms large over Jacob's desperate struggle to survive. Players must not only contend with the horrors of Black Iron Prison, but also the centuries-old secrets that plague Jupiter's long-dead moon, both above and below the surface.