Love The Thing and Event Horizon? This game should be on your radar

Love horror movies like The Thing and Even Horizon? Then you should keep The Callisto Protocol on your radar.

Dead Space developer Glen Schofield leads Striking Distance Studios, a team that's making one of the most horrifying video games in recent memory. It's called The Callisto Protocol, and it's a great singleplayer spiritual successor to the Dead Space trilogy that's dripping with a foreboding, haunted atmosphere set amid a madcap scramble for survival.

The game is decidedly cinematic in scope, plunging players into the "dead moon of Callisto" that brings to mind the wasteland of LV-426 from Alien. Tucked away on Jupiter's moon is a high-tech prison that turns upside down as brutal alien monstrosities annihilate everyone around them. Beset by impossible odds, players have to fight their way out tooth and nail in a grisly, terrifying spectacle that blends third-person action with seamless cutscene sequences for a genuine movie-like experience.

The Callisto Protocol will release December 2, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will cost $69.99 on next-gen consoles and features a season pass with expansion content.

