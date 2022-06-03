All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PS5 hits 20 million sales, huge console shipments coming holiday 2022

Sony's PlayStation 5 has sold 20 million units to date with less than 1 million consoles sold during the current Q1 period so far.

Published Fri, Jun 3 2022 11:09 AM CDT
Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 has achieved 20 million shipments to date, but is still far behind the PS4 in terms of launch-aligned sales.

The PS5 is off to a great start. From launch in Q3 2020 to the present day in Q1 2022, Sony has sold-in (or shipped) 20 million consoles. Before this announcement, PS5 sales were at 19.3 million as of March 31, 2022. A quick bit of math shows that Sony sold about 700,000 PS5s during the Q1 period so far, which is from April - June 30, 2022.

Historically, the PS4 is still beating the PS5 with 25 million shipments in the same comparable timeframe. Sony is currently preparing the largest console shipment in PlayStation history and wants to sell an incredible 18 million consoles this fiscal year. The lack of Q1 shipments indicates that the big PS5 salvo is probably coming during the Q3 holiday period. Sony corporate says the massive console shipment is coming in 2022.

"To those fans who have yet to get their hands-on a console, please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one," Veronica Rogers, SVP, Global Sales and Business Operations at SIE told GamesIndustry.biz in a press release.

NEWS SOURCE:gamesindustry.biz

